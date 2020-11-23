BC man teams up with Dwayne 'the Rock' Johnson on documentary

Photo: Brett Harvey

BC native Brett Harvey is currently on set in Denver working alongside Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson on a feature documentary about the life of seven-time Mr. Olympia champion Phil Heath.

Harvey is listed as the director and writer of the still untitled film showcasing Heath’s attempt to reclaim the crown at the upcoming 2020 Mr. Olympia contest.

“The film steps inside Phil's personal journey after his two-year hiatus, due to surgery & injuries, and reveals his fight to alter the course of bodybuilding history,” says Harvey.

Heath, a 40-year-old professional bodybuilder, expressed his interest in Harvey to tell his story after watching Ice Guardians, another filmed Harvey directed and wrote alongside producer and Kelowna man Adam Scorgie.

“Adam and I teamed up once again to do this project,” he adds. “Recently, Danny Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, of Seven Bucks entertainment, joined with us to help produce on the project.”

According to Harvey, the COVID-19 pandemic has completely altered the process of filmmaking.

“Initially the pandemic put production on hold for seven months and we weren't able to shoot anything.”

Once lockdowns loosened the team created safety guidelines for them to get back to what they love.

“Getting our crew 'Covid19 Compliance Officer' certified, while also engaging in daily temperature checks, daily questionnaires, mask-wearing, social distancing and constant sanitation, we were finally able to put ourselves in a position where we felt comfortable enough to start filming again.”

Growing up in Williams Lake and Powell River, Harvey says working on a project of this magnitude is surreal.

“I remember watching Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Pumping Iron' as a child and being fascinated by the extreme nature of the competition and charismatic personalities. To now get to film a story at that level with the legendary Phil Heath is wild.”



He’s directed many impressive films such as; Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, Ice Guardians, The Culture High, The Union: The Business Behind Getting High.

“These were all unbelievable stories to get to tell.”

The new project is a bit different as he is able to tell the story as it unfolds.

“With our past documentaries, we were having to mine the depths of history to reveal the voyage. A good portion of Phil's journey will be caught in real-time.”

“The biggest surprise has been the intricate prep process, both in body and mind, that an athlete goes through on their way to the Mr. Olympia.”

Harvey adds it’s fascinating to see how Heath attempts to push the limits of what the human body is capable of throughout this journey.



The crew hopes to complete the film by the end of next year, barring any unforeseen constraints.