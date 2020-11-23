Second Richmond McDonald's has employee test positive for COVID

Photo: Google Street View

Another McDonald’s restaurant in Richmond has had to close its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The diner at No. 3 Road near Granville Avenue – famous for being the company’s first restaurant in Canada – shut down for cleaning on Sunday, but has since reopened.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” a statement from McDonald’s Canada says.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available. The employee worked their last shift on Nov. 20.

“For any guests who may have visited the restaurant on November 20 please take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease Control by visiting their website at: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19.”

Richmond's Alderbridge Way McDonald’s closed for a day last week after a staff member tested positive for COVID.

McDonald’s Canada advised that any customers who visited that restaurant on Nov. 14 should also take direction from the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The McDonald's at 661 Fortune Dr. in Kamloops also shut down for extensive cleaning, and has since reopened, following an employee's positive COVID-19 test on Friday.

In a statement McDonald's Canada says an employee reported they tested positive Nov. 20, while a second reported they had been exposed to COVID-19 and was presumed to have the virus.