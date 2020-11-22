JIBC Foundation's Giving Tuesday campaign is raising funds for its virtual library

Photo: Contributed

The JIBC Foundation's Giving Tuesday campaign is launching to raise funds needed for the Justice Institute of British Columbia's Library.

JIBC is asking the public for help in raising $20,000 to provide specialized online resources for learning and teaching the justice and public safety heroes of tomorrow.

Giving Tuesday happens every year after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It has grown internationally to become an inspirational day of generosity.

This year's JIBC Foundation campaign is working to make a difference for students by improving digital resources in the JIBC Library. Demand for these resources continues to grow and in 2019, more than 30,000 articles and ebooks had been downloaded by the JIBC community.

“Digital resources have become increasingly important for student learning and teaching,” says April Haddad, JIBC’s director, library services. “This year, we have seen a further increase in demand as many classes moved online due to the pandemic. By enhancing digital resources such as ebooks, students will have better access to the information they need to be successful.”

JIBC provides specialized education and training to students through a wide range of justice and public safety careers. The library contains extensive collections of materials for subjects including conflict resolution, corrections, criminology, emergency management, emergency medicine, fire, Indigenous Peoples, policing, and search and rescue.

Recent graduate from the Bachelor of Law Enforcement Studies from Alberta, Robert Hendry, says JIBC's Library were integral for his graduation last spring.

“I think the biggest aspect and the biggest benefit of the electronic resources was during the pandemic when I had to come home. I was able to access everything I needed and finish my final term paper online. So that was very, very instrumental to graduating, being able to access everything," he says.

The JIBC Foundation will be matching the first $10,000 in donations to double the impact of donors.

To contribute to Giving Tuesday 2020, make a donation and share the message on social media on or before Dec. 1.