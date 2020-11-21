Avalanche control work causing delays on Highway 1 Saturday

Photo: Canadian Armed Forces

Those travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass Saturday should expect delays, as crews work to control the avalanche danger.

With 16 centimetres of snow falling on the area overnight, the highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed intermittently throughout the day, until about 3 p.m. Each closure is expected to last about one hour.

Since 1961, Canadian Armed Forces spend the winter months triggering avalanches along the high-elevation mountain pass using 105-mm Howitzer guns.

The unique operation helps control the avalanche danger along the highway, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open through winter.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged British Columbians to only travel for essential purposes. A travel ban order has not been issued at this time though.