165482
BC  

Avalanche control work causing delays on Highway 1 Saturday

Delays through Rogers Pass

- | Story: 317047

Those travelling the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass Saturday should expect delays, as crews work to control the avalanche danger. 

With 16 centimetres of snow falling on the area overnight, the highway between Revelstoke and Golden will be closed intermittently throughout the day, until about 3 p.m. Each closure is expected to last about one hour. 

Since 1961, Canadian Armed Forces spend the winter months triggering avalanches along the high-elevation mountain pass using 105-mm Howitzer guns.

The unique operation helps control the avalanche danger along the highway, allowing the vital transportation route to remain open through winter. 

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry urged British Columbians to only travel for essential purposes. A travel ban order has not been issued at this time though. 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164648
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
161974
163549
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162204


Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020

Daily Dose
A gallery packed with awesomeness.
Saturday Awesomeness- November 21, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Gambino Bambino “Well Hi!!!“
Must Watch
Black Panther 2 to begin production next summer
Showbiz
Director Ryan Coogler will reportedly start production on the...
Husband thinks he’s in trouble when wife calls him by his first name
Must Watch
Poor David.



164993
162894