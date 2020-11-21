Record-high 19 school exposures announced in Surrey Friday

The Surrey School District is reporting a staggering number of recent COVID-19 exposures, with notices issued to 19 schools.

The latest update, issued Nov. 20, sets a record high number of exposure notices handed out in a day for the city's schools.

In a Tweet, Surrey schools states that "Notices [were] shared with Earl Marriott, LA Matheson, Fraser Heights, North Surrey, N. Surrey LC, Clayton Heights, Semiahmoo, Sullivan Heights, Crescent Park, Henry Bose, Bonaccord, Berkshire Park, James Ardiel, Prince Charles, Holly, Rosemary Heights, Katzie, Hazelgrove, Martha Currie."

Reports circulating on social media also indicate that Fraser Health is getting "more aggressive" with its tactics in Surrey Schools and may order a class and teacher to self-isolate in the future. Teachers are reportedly asked to bring home their devices and chargers daily, and create a contingency plan for teaching remotely.

Ritinder Matthew, Manager of Communication Services with Surrey Schools, says she can't confirm what school the rumours reference. However, she notes that "we are all navigating through unprecedented times and planning for potential disruptions to our regular school days is always important."

Last weekend, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at one of Surrey's schools. All staff and students at this school were required to self-isolate for a two-week period, which can pose a challenge for the continuation of instruction as some staff did not have the technology and resources to teach from home, nor were they able to obtain resources from their classrooms, explains Matthew.

"The district was able to support in this instance, but moving forward some of our schools may be being proactive and planning for potential disruptions."

Aletta Vanderheyden, Senior Consultant of Public Affairs with Fraser Health, says the health authority continues to work with each school to assess their needs on a one-by-one basis when they have a COVID-19 exposure or case at their school.

"Actions vary depending on the risk assessment undertaken for each case of COVID-19 in staff and students. This can include recommending self-isolation for a few staff or students, or for larger groups," writes Vanderheyden

"More conservative or aggressive measures such as school closures have been rare and are undertaken if the closure can help to break any suspected chains of transmission occurring within schools.

"There are instances where a number of staff and students have been sent home to the point where schools advise Fraser Health they may need to close due to operational constraints, which is called a 'functional closure'."