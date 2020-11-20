B.C. had 516 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

New COVID-19 case numbers in British Columbia have dropped slightly from its record high earlier this week, with 516 new cases reported Friday. Thirty-one of the new cases are from the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the province to 25,474. Active cases have risen by 193 in the past 24 hours, to 7,122. In the Interior, there are currently 235 active cases.

There is now a record high of 227 people hospitalized with the virus in B.C., 57 of whom are in ICU. There remains just one person in the Interior being treated in hospital, in the ICU.

COVID-related deaths have once again hit double digits, with 10 people dying from the virus in the past 24 hours. There have still been three deaths across the Interior since the pandemic began, with the last one coming at the end of October.

In the province's daily press release, three more outbreaks were declared at long-term care homes – at Burnaby's Agecare Harmony Court Care Centre, Campbell River's Discovery Harbour Care and Vancouver's Youville Residence. But Interior Health has confirmed an outbreak has also been declared at Kelowna's Orchard Manor long-term care home after a single case of COVID-19 was identified amongst a staff member.

An outbreak was declared at the same care home back in April when a staff member contracted the virus, but the virus was contained to the single case.

Thursday, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry implemented new measures across the province to try and slow the transmission of the virus. These included extending the ban on indoor social gatherings across B.C. until at least Dec. 7 and mandating the use of masks in all indoor public settings.

"The province-wide orders are about all of us seeing fewer people, having safer workplaces and pausing higher risk activities," Dr. Henry said in a statement.

“The orders on social gatherings and events are to keep our families and friends safe. The best way to do that is to decrease our social interactions and spend as little time as possible with those outside of our immediate household."