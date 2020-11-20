165289
Fewer than 55 per cent of registered voters bothered to cast a ballot in last month's provincial election

All-time low voter turnout

Call it apathy, or call it the COVID-19 effect.

Either way, British Columbians turned out in record low numbers for last month's provincial election.

Updated estimates released Friday by Elections BC show 54.5 per cent of registered voters cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 election.

This is the lowest voter turnout percentage-wise ever in B.C. The previous low turnout was 55.14 per cent in 2009.

However, with more residents registered to vote, the 1.9 million votes cast was the second highest vote total ever, behind only the 1.986 million cast in 2017.

While the 2020 election saw more than 724,000 people request mail-in ballots, only 82.3 per cent of those were actually returned by the deadline.

Of all votes cast, 31.4 per cent came in as mail-in ballots, 35.4 per cent voted at advance polls while 28.8 per cent voted on election day.

Only 4.4 per cent of people voted absentee.

Final figures on total voter turnout and votes cast won't be available until post-election processing is complete.

