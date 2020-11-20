Snow is forecast to fall on the Coquihalla through the day

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit conditions Friday morning.

Those driving the Interior mountain passes today should take things slow, after snow hit higher elevations through the night, with more expected.

The Coquihalla Summit saw about 10 centimetres of snow fall overnight, and the notorious highway has slushy and slippery sections Friday morning.

Environment Canada issued another snowfall warning Friday morning, forecasting another 15 to 25 cm to fall through the evening.

“A moist and unstable airmass will continue to give flurries to the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt route today,” Environment Canada says.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

The snow level currently sits at about 700 metres, and is expected to rise to 1,000 metres by this afternoon.

The temperature currently sits at just below freezing at the Coquihalla Summit.

Meanwhile, the Okanagan Connector avoided much of the snow overnight, and roads appear generally clear. There is a 60 per cent chance of flurries on the Connector Friday, with strong winds expected this afternoon.

There's currently a small chance of flurries in Kelowna, with showers expected this afternoon.