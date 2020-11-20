BC CDC lists more COVID-19 exposures on BC flights

Photo: The Canadian Press

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control has added more B.C. flights to its list of public COVID-19 exposures.



The public health agency on Thursday warned passengers who travelled aboard the following 12 flights that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus responsible for the ongoing global pandemic.

Nov 5, Air Canada 103, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 42-45)

Nov 5, Air Canada/Jazz 8183, Vancouver to Fort St. John (Affected rows 4-10)

Nov 9, Air Canada 854, Vancouver to London (Affected rows 37-43)

Nov 9, Swoop 207, Edmonton to Abbotsford (Affected rows 16-22)

Nov 9, United Airlines 1641, Denver to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

Nov 11, Alaska Airlines 3304, Seattle to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

Nov 13, Air Canada 222, Vancouver to Calgary (Affected rows 22-28)

Nov 13, Air India 185, Delhi to Vancouver (Affected rows not reported)

Nov 14, Air Canada 561, San Francisco to Vancouver (Affected rows 12-17)

Nov 16, Air Canada 209, Calgary to Vancouver (Affected rows 21-27)

Nov 16, Air Canada 341, Ottawa to Vancouver (Affected rows 23-29)

Nov 16, Air Canada/Jazz 8280, Vancouver to Prince Rupert (Affected rows 9-12)

One day prior, the BCCDC also flagged these 10 recent flights for potential COVID-19 exposure.

Nov 6, Swoop 109, Hamilton to Abbotsford (Affected rows 21-27)

Nov 7, Flair 8418, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 10-16)

Nov 9, WestJet 3342, Calgary to Kelowna (Affected rows 16-20)

Nov 11, North Cariboo Air 1541, Terrace to Kelowna (Affected rows not reported)

Nov 11, WestJet 711, Toronto to Vancouver (Affected rows 10-16)

Nov 11, WestJet 3320, Vancouver to Kelowna (Affected rows 6-12)

Nov 12, Air Canada 554, Vancouver to Los Angeles (Affected rows 21-27)

Nov 13, Air Canada/Jazz 8571, Regina to Vancouver (Affected rows 18-24)

Nov 15, Flair 8512, Vancouver to Toronto (Affected rows 2-8)

Nov 16, Swoop 406, Toronto to Abbotsford (Affected rows 18-24)

The health agency also issued a correction to one previously listed flight, which should have appeared as WestJet 195. The flight travelled from Calgary to Victoria on Nov. 14, while affected rows were not reported.

Thursday's additions also come just a few hours after B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry implemented new orders instructing British Columbians to avoid any on-essential travel outside their home health region until Dec. 7.