Dr. Bonnie seed packs raise tens of thousands for food banks

A Delta seed company has raised tens of thousands of dollars in donations for Canadian food banks in the name of B.C.’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

West Coast Seeds announced the Dr. Bonnie Henry Pollinator Blend seeds on Nov. 16, with 100 per cent of proceeds donated to Food Banks Canada. Two days later, the packets had already raised $23,000.

“For us, that's an unprecedented donation, it's something that we never thought we could ever do,” said Aaron Saks, West Coast Seeds’ director of finance. Saks added the 5,000 packets are nearly sold out, prompting the company to order 10,000 more.

Saks believes the company’s donation could grow to $150,000 by the end of the planting season in May-June.

The reason for the packet’s specific designation as a pollinator blend is a nod to Henry’s bee pendant. The seed packets’ design also plays off the same theme with the words 'Bee kind, bee calm and bee safe' printed around a honeycomb which frames a photo of Henry.

Saks proposed the idea of the seed packets to Henry’s office in July, which is when the idea of donations going towards food banks was born.

“During this time of crisis, many families face significant challenges and more than ever have had to rely on our food banks. Supporting the food bank is one important way for us to support families during this time of need,” said Henry in a release from West Coast Seeds.

Aaron Saks hopes people will use gardening as a way to pass the time while staying at home.

“Planting seeds and watching them grow is a joy for gardeners,” said Saks. “Many people look forward to spring gardening to relax and promote positive personal well-being in these stressful times.”