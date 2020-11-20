165834
That's one way to move - house towed by barge on Fraser River

House floats down river

Alan Campbell / Richmond News - | Story: 316947

You don't often see a house floating down the river.

But, someone was spotted moving house in Richmond on Thursday – the entire house – by barge, along the south arm of the Fraser River.

The interesting sight was captured by Richmond photographer Denis Beauvais near Deas Island Park.

Beauvais guessed the three-level new build was constructed in New Westminster and was being shipped to one of the islands, which is apparently cheaper than hauling material and building from scratch on an island.

