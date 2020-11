Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 6:15 a.m.

DriveBC reports the crash scene on the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass was cleared shortly before midnight.

ORIGINAL: 9:10 p.m.

A portion of the Trans-Canada Highway near Rogers Pass is closed due to an accident.

DriveBC is reporting the incident took place between Hemlock Grove Boardwalk and Illecillewaet Campground, 10 kilometres west of the Rogers Pass Summit.

An estimated time of reopening has not been provided at this time.