Large dog shot and killed while attacking officers in Richmond, B.C.

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316899

Mounties in Richmond, B.C., shot and killed a large dog they say bit two officers.

Police say in a news release that officers called for help when a suspect in a break and enter began fighting with them on Thursday night.

Several other officers responding to the scene encountered a person who lost control of a large dog.

Police say the animal cornered two of the officers, bit both of them and couldn't be called off.

The RCMP say an officer was forced to shoot the dog.

Const. Kenneth Lau says it's a terribly unfortunate incident but the officers had to make a split-second decision to protect themselves and fellow Mounties.

