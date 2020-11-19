B.C. had 539 new COVID-19 cases, one death, in past 24 hours

Another 539 new COVID-19 cases have been identified in British Columbia in the past 24 hours, 28 of which came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total number of positive tests in the province to 24,960 since the start of the pandemic, and 6,929 active cases remain in the province. This is 68 more active cases than Wednesday – once again the highest number the province has had to date.

Hospitalizations grew by eight since Wednesday, to 217, and 59 people are now being treated in ICU.

An additional British Columbian has died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 321 since the start of the pandemic.

Six new healthcare outbreaks were declared Thursday, bringing the total number of active healthcare outbreaks in the province to 59.

An additional community outbreak has been declared at the LNG Canada work site in Kitimat, where 14 workers have contracted the virus.

The new cases come after Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry implemented new measures in B.C., banning all indoor social gatherings of any size across all of B.C. and mandating masks indoors.

Dr. Henry said B.C. has a long road ahead when it comes to COVID-19, filled with many challenges.