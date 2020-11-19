New COVID gargle test now available at Interior Health test sites

YouTube BCCDC

Adults living in the Interior Health region now have another option if they require a COVID-19 test.

Interior Health is now offering the saline gargle to adults who require COVID-19 testing. The saline gargle test was previously only available for children, but that changed this week.

The test is available at all 26 IH collection centres.

However, Interior Health says "some individuals may not meet criteria for the gargle test but this will be discussed when people call for their appointment and screening."

The process for booking a test remains the same, people need to book an appointment and testing is not recommended for people who do not have symptoms.

The swish saline test is same for adults and children. People are asked to swish the saline for five seconds, gargle five seconds and do this cycle for a total of three times then deposit sample in the container.

Interior Health says the gargle collection is just as effective as nasopharyngeal swabs.

If you do want a swish gargle test and you meet the testing criteria, you're asked not to eat, smoke, vape, brush teeth or gargle with mouth wash for one hour before the test.

"As with children, we suggest adults try practising the test at home with water before going to the collection centre, but it is important people do not practise in the hour before their actual test," according to IH.