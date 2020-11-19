Nearly two dozen cases of COVID-19 linked to community cluster in Salmo

Photo: Contributed Salmo Community Services

Interior Health says more cases of COVID-19 are now being reported as a result of a community cluster in the Salmo area of the Kootenays.

Over the past two weeks, IH says 23 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified in the region, extending south from Nelson.

Investigation has linked most of the positive tests to a number of social events in Salmo.

On Nov. 7, a single case was announced after an employee with Salmo Community Services tested positive. Two days later, that number had grown to nine.

Despite the high volume of cases, Interior Health says there is no evidence of widespread transmission in any communities, and and outbreak has not been declared.

"The majority of new cases are primarily among contacts of the original cases identified earlier this month. This highlights the importance, especially at this time, of limiting your social activities and following COVID-19 protocols when indoors (distancing and masking when unable to effectively distance)," IH officials said in a news release.

"All identified active cases continue to self-isolate and public health continues to follow-up directly with all close contacts to offer guidance and support. The risk of exposure from this cluster in communities outside the broader Salmo area is considered low."

The cluster is being monitored.

"The Salmo businesses involved in the gatherings have elected to temporarily close.

"Environmental public health has been in the community to review safety plans at a number of locations and provide guidance and support as required."