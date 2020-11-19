Fraser Health declares outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Photo: CTV News

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital by Fraser Health following evidence of transmission in a medical unit.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that one person has tested positive for COVID-19, so far. The outbreak has been contained to one unit at this time and it's temporarily closed to admissions.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” said the health authority in a statement.

Fraser Health says the rest of the hospital remains unaffected and the emergency department remains open.

Fraser Health says it has notified all patients in the affected unit about the outbreak and has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information themselves.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver