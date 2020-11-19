165276
165412
BC  

Fraser Health declares outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Outbreak at hospital

- | Story: 316830

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital by Fraser Health following evidence of transmission in a medical unit.

CTV News Vancouver is reporting that one person has tested positive for COVID-19, so far. The outbreak has been contained to one unit at this time and it's temporarily closed to admissions.  

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff, and patients,” said the health authority in a statement.

Fraser Health says the rest of the hospital remains unaffected and the emergency department remains open. All patients in the unit are aware of the outbreak and Fraser Health has shared the information with

Fraser Health says it has notified all patients in the affected unit about the outbreak and has informed the families of patients who are unable to share this information themselves. 

-with files from CTV News Vancouver

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161351
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164392
165331
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165962


History Facts

Galleries
These history facts will boggle your mind.
Zac Efron forced into lockdown in South Australia
Showbiz
Zac Efron has been forced into a six-day lockdown following an...
Well I don’t know why he’s talking to a tree..
Must Watch
This is guaranteed to make your day.
Guilty Golden Retriever dog tries to smile herself out of trouble
Must Watch
Boo, the Golden Retriever, tries to get herself out of trouble by...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness coming in hot.



165030
162268