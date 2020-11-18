165834
BC  

Premier Horgan suggests new health orders on the way

New restrictions coming?

- | Story: 316793

Premier John Horgan suggested Wednesday that new public health orders will be announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tomorrow. 

“Dr. Henry will have more to say about gyms and other businesses as she finalizes the orders she will bring in,” Horgan said.

The provincial government has arranged for a technical briefing for reporters Thursday in advance of Dr. Henry's typical 3 p.m. news conference.

Throughout the pandemic, the province has used technical briefings to explain complex data and the details of health orders prior to announcing them publicly. 

Castanet News will carry Dr. Henry's 3 p.m. news conference live.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164177
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163406
164977
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163235


Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..



165035
163947