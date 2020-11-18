Premier Horgan suggests new health orders on the way

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Premier John Horgan suggested Wednesday that new public health orders will be announced by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry tomorrow.

“Dr. Henry will have more to say about gyms and other businesses as she finalizes the orders she will bring in,” Horgan said.

The provincial government has arranged for a technical briefing for reporters Thursday in advance of Dr. Henry's typical 3 p.m. news conference.

Throughout the pandemic, the province has used technical briefings to explain complex data and the details of health orders prior to announcing them publicly.

Castanet News will carry Dr. Henry's 3 p.m. news conference live.