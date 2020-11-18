165655
BC  

BC Transit requests proposal to build new electric buses

Electric buses 1 step closer

- | Story: 316778

BC Transit is moving one step closer to putting electric buses on B.C. streets.

A request for proposal to build the first 10 battery-electric heavy-duty buses has been issued by BC Transit. The new electric buses will look very much like the regular 40-foot transit buses seen now across the province.

"We’re excited to take this step after gathering responses from industry through a formal request for information that is supporting and informing the continued project and program development," says a news release from BC Transit.

The news release also says the procurement of these 10 battery-electric buses will help the transit authority:

  • Exceed the Province of BC’s greenhouse gas reduction targets;
  • Never buying further diesel heavy-duty buses;
  • Buying only zero-emission buses in all fleet classifications after 2028; and
  • Having a fully zero-emission provincial fleet by 2040.

The first 10 battery-electric buses are expected to hit the streets in Victoria by the summer of 2022.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
165044
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164177
164489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163538


Unusual barcodes

Galleries
Barcodes don’t have to be boring.
Unusual barcodes (2)
Galleries
Conan O’Brien signing off as U.S. late night TV regular in 2021
Showbiz
U.S. comedian Conan O'Brien is bowing out of late night TV...
Bear wakes up guy taking a nap by the pool
Must Watch
Imagine laying down for a nap by the pool and waking up to a bear...
Mommy says no…but why not see what happens
Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..



165030
162268