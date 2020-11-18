BC Transit requests proposal to build new electric buses

Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit is moving one step closer to putting electric buses on B.C. streets.

A request for proposal to build the first 10 battery-electric heavy-duty buses has been issued by BC Transit. The new electric buses will look very much like the regular 40-foot transit buses seen now across the province.

"We’re excited to take this step after gathering responses from industry through a formal request for information that is supporting and informing the continued project and program development," says a news release from BC Transit.

The news release also says the procurement of these 10 battery-electric buses will help the transit authority:

Exceed the Province of BC’s greenhouse gas reduction targets;

Never buying further diesel heavy-duty buses;

Buying only zero-emission buses in all fleet classifications after 2028; and

Having a fully zero-emission provincial fleet by 2040.

The first 10 battery-electric buses are expected to hit the streets in Victoria by the summer of 2022.