B.C. had 762 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Once again, the number of new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia has hit a record high, with 762 new cases identified in the past 24 hours. Thirty-eight of the new cases came from the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the total positive tests across B.C. to 24,422, while 6,861 people are actively suffering from the virus. Active cases are up by 272 since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations have once again reached a new high, with 209 hospitalizations across B.C., 58 of whom are being treated in ICU.

Another 9,871 people are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

After 11 people were reported to have died from the virus Tuesday, another 10 people have died in the past 24 hours. To date, 320 British Columbians have died from COVID-19.

Three new long-term care home outbreaks were declared Wednesday, at Burnaby's Agecare Harmony Court Estates, Abbotsford's Menno Home and at Fort St. John's Peace Villa.

The outbreak at West Kelowna's La Casa Resort has officially been declared over.

“We have seen a rising number of new cases of COVID-19 across the province and we need to slow this down. We need to put the brakes on the virus and doing this requires a sustained effort by all of us,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement.

“This second surge is putting a strain on our health-care system, our workplaces and us all. We need to ease this pressure so we can continue to manage the virus in our province and also continue to do the many activities that are important to us.”