B.C. premier unsure of quarantine plan for Vancouver Island travellers

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says a proposed two-week quarantine for anyone travelling to Vancouver Island may not be the best way to proceed.

Horgan was commenting on a proposal from Dr. Richard Stanwick, the chief medical officer for Vancouver Island, on limiting the potential spread of COVID-19 through mandatory quarantines.

The premier says he will let provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry determine whether the plan should be implemented, but he says a quarantine plan may not be the right approach.

Stanwick says in an interview that roughly half of the COVID-19 cases on Vancouver Island from Sept. 1 to Nov. 10 have come from people travelling.

He adds that he doesn't know how feasible the quarantine plan is, but it's his role to "put all the options on the table" for Henry and health officials.

Stanwick says his suggestion would be similar to Atlantic Canada's bubble approach, which limits travel between those provinces.

