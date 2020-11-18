BCGEU workers raise concerns about end of work-from-home

Photo: Glacier Media Ministry of Health building in Victoria.

The union representing tens of ­thousands of public servants says it’s been contacted by dozens of provincial government employees anxious about returning to the office amid rising COVID-19 case numbers.

“We’re hearing from members every day,” said Stephanie Smith, president of the British Columbia Government and Service Employees’ Union. “People are seeing those ­numbers rising and it’s causing a great deal of concern for members.”

On Oct. 8, the B.C. Public Service Agency announced it was phasing out work-from-home options and told employees to prepare for a return to the office, in some cases on a part-time basis. Many civil servants began ­returning to the office in November, but each ministry or department appears to be taking its own approach on setting a deadline for when to return and for how many days a week.

Smith said “strong measures” need to be taken to stop COVID-19 case counts from rising, including continuing to allow people to work remotely to reduce numbers of people in offices.

The return-to-work plan was ­suspended for public servants in the Lower Mainland, where the bulk of the COVID-19 cases are concentrated.

One Victoria-based Ministry of Health employee returned to the office on Tuesday and was concerned to see many people not wearing masks while in common areas away from their desks.

“Case numbers are going up and working from home was going fine,” said the woman, who did not want her name used for fear of workplace reprisals. “So I don’t understand the pressure to get everyone back into a building.”

Smith said many union members are confused about workplace safety policies, particularly around masks.

“While we’ve heard from ­[provincial health officer] Dr. Bonnie Henry that [masks] should be a part of the safety plan; when it remains optional, that becomes confusing for people,” Smith said. “We know there are differences between an order and a very strong recommendation. We feel like we’re past the point of strong recommendation. We need orders.”

The BCGEU requires all of its employees to wear masks in any office common areas.

The Public Service Agency’s ­question and answer sheet on the return-to-office policy said each workplace sets its own safety plan, including its mask policy.

“In an office setting or a work site where all sick employees are instructed to not attend, and the employer has implemented COVID-19 safety controls, the risk of exposure is much lower,” the agency said.

The information sheet said non-medical masks alone will not prevent the spread of COVID-19, and ­measures such as frequent hand washing and physical distancing are the best way to prevent infection.