165257
152302
BC  

Vancouver eyes move to decriminalize possession of illicit drugs

Decriminalizing possession

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316721

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart says he's preparing to table a motion that would see city council vote on decriminalization of possession of illicit drugs for personal use.

He says the city has been at the forefront of drug policy change and it could become the first jurisdiction in Canada to make such a move.

After tabling the motion next week, Stewart says he'll write to federal officials requesting an exemption under the federal Controlled Drugs and Substances Act that would end at the city's boundaries.

The mayor says there have been more than 1,500 overdose deaths in Vancouver since the public health crisis was declared in April 2016, and 2020 has been the worst year so far.

Dr. Patricia Daly, chief medical health officer for Vancouver Coastal Health, says the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the crisis, disrupting and intensifying the toxicity in the supply of illicit drugs and interrupting harm reduction and treatment services.

Stewart says Premier John Horgan wrote to the prime minister urging Ottawa to take steps toward the decriminalization of simple possession, while the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police also voiced its support for the idea earlier this year.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164731
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
165134
161329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
163549


Mommy says no…but why not see what happens

Must Watch
He just had to find out for himself..
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020
Galleries
If it’s weirdness you are looking for, you’ve come to...
Weird Wednesday- November 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Jesy Nelson taking ‘extended’ break from Little Mix
Music
British singer Jesy Nelson will be taking an "extended"
Tiny pots
Must Watch
Man accidentally buys very tiny plant pots online.  



163117
162894