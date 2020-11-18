TMX protesters clear Burnaby rail blockade peacefully

Photo: Glacier Media

About 20 protesters peacefully cleared out two and a half hours after setting up a blockade Tuesday on a rail line along the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby.

The demonstration, organized by Extinction Rebellion, was the latest in a months-long series of actions at the location.

“Construction has now begun in the Lower Mainland area, and the idea is to resume railway blockade tactics that were going on very successfully before the pandemic shut everything down,” said spokesperson Zain Haq. “We’ll be setting up more blockades in the coming weeks and months to oppose the Trans Mountain expansion because all other avenues to oppose the pipeline have failed. So civil disobedience is now the only way.”

CN Police Service, RCMP and Metro Vancouver Transit Police all attended the scene but largely kept a distance from the demonstrators. While demonstrators had come to the railway from the north side of the tracks, where a protest camp is located, police stayed mostly on the south side of the tracks, only approaching briefly to serve the protesters a court injunction ordering protesters to clear the area.

“Carbon emissions are just going up and up and up, so clearly the NGO method of environmentalism that’s been going on for the past 30 years hasn’t worked,” Haq said. “We need to use the tactics that were deployed by Dr. Martin Luther King and the suffragettes and people who finally realized that reform and petitions and rallies weren’t enough.”

Haq said interactions with police went smoothly, with two police liaisons working with law enforcement.