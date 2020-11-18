Premier Horgan to address province on COVID-19

Photo: CTV News

The province of British Columbia set a grim new benchmark for COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.

There were 717 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths, the largest single-day death total of the pandemic in B.C.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to address the province Wednesday morning.

Many in the province have started to call for stiffer restrictions in and out of zones with large numbers of COVID-19 cases. There have also been increased calls for a province-wide mask policy.

Vancouver Island’s chief medical health officer Dr. Richard Stanwick has floated the idea of creating a bubble for Vancouver Island by setting new limits on non-essential travel and quarantine regulations for those who visit the Island.

Castanet will carry Horgan's press conference live at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

