Could BC see 4,000 new COVID cases a day by Christmas? Maybe

Modelling released by B.C. health officials last week indicates COVID-19 cases are doubling across the province roughly every two weeks.

It’s a trajectory that puts the province on track for 4,000 cases per day by Christmas, says UBC infectious disease modeller Dan Coombs.

But that's only a prediction of what happens if cases continue to rise as they have over the last few weeks. As the Lower Mainland enters its tenth day of heightened restrictions, Coombs said we could start seeing a signal of how those restrictions have impacted people’s behaviour — and therefore transmission of the virus — by the end of the week.

“We'd expect to be seeing some slow down, and hopefully, then we can revise that prediction,” he said, “hopefully really significantly in the opposite direction because 4,000 cases a day at the end of the year? That's going to really overwhelm a lot of the systems that we have.”

But just how much two weeks of restrictions will affect the rising daily caseloads is hard to predict.

That’s because the point in time someone transmits the virus lags up to two weeks behind the day it’s counted, and officials don’t know how the public has changed its habits in the intervening period.

Over the weekend, health officials reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases across the province, including 654 cases in a single 24-hour period. On Tuesday, the upward trend showed no sign of slowing down after officials reported 717 new cases, yet another single-day record for B.C.

Last spring, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry effectively shut down much of the province’s public life; today, schools and many businesses remain open and only the Metro Vancouver area has been targeted with measures limiting social interactions to a single household.

“It seems like two weeks of what's going on is not going to bring us back down to 100 cases a day in two weeks. That's not going to happen,” he said. “My best reasonable case scenario would be a levelling off or a slight downtick.”

And if the two weeks of restrictions do little to halt the rise in cases?

“I think the province would step in with much more drastic measures if we were headed that way,” said Coombs.

Dr. Henry said her office is considering an early start to the Christmas holiday season as one of many potential measures to stem the transmission of the virus.

“We also know that people want to spend time together over holiday seasons and that can spill over into outbreaks into community settings afterwards,” she said.

“But we're looking at all of our options. There are a whole bunch of things that are happening.”