Delta woman's forgotten lotto ticket ends ups being worth $58,000

Forgotten ticket worth $58K

Sandor Gyarmati / Delta Optimist - | Story: 316712

It’s a good thing she decided to do a little kitchen cleaning.

Delta resident Carolyn Bauer was cleaning her kitchen recently when she found three forgotten Lotto 6/49 tickets tucked behind a radio.

The B.C. Lottery Corporation says one of those tickets, which matched five of the six numbers plus the bonus number, from the Oct. 7 draw won her $58,502.50.

“The first ticket I scanned won a free play, then $1,” said Bauer. “When I scanned the third ticket it said $58,000!”

On how it feels to win, Bauer said, “It is surreal, I had to pinch myself!”

BCLC notes all lottery tickets expire one year from the draw date printed at the front of the ticket.

