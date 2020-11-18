BC senior urges province to provide shingles vaccine free of charge

Photo: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

A Prince George senior is advocating for B.C. residents to receive shingles vaccinations for free, as they do in other provinces.

Patrick Stapleton, 76, reached out to politicians and included media outlets in the email to ask the question – and he wants answers.

"Mr. Premier, please tell me why you are buying drugs for drug addicts while B.C. seniors, such as myself, at 76 years of age have to pay $160 per vaccination (two required - two to six months apart), out of my own pocket?" Stapleton wrote. "There is something seriously wrong with this situation in a society such as ours, while in Ontario, all seniors obtain shingle vaccinations for free."

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said "there is no publicly-funded immunization program right now, but Indigenous seniors 64 to 69 year old can receive reimbursement for the shingles vaccine Shingrix."

The province continues to review the situation as new vaccines come on the market, the statement added.

"There are several factors that are considered before any vaccine is publicly funded, including vaccine safety/efficacy; burden of illness; cost-effectiveness; feasibility of delivery; and, public acceptability," it said. "The decision is made by public health experts through the BC Centre for Disease Control and the Communicable Disease Policy Advisory Committee. The ministry will then review and incorporate these recommendations with other health system priorities before presenting the information for a minister’s decision."