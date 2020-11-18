Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash near Golden

Photo: DriveBC A view of Highway 1 just outside of Golden.

UPDATE: 9:34 a.m.

The Highway 1 closure is over almost as quickly as it started.

DriveBC is reporting the crash on the Trans Canada near Golden is now cleared.

ORIGINAL: 9:20 a.m.

A crash has closed a portion the Trans-Canada Highway east of Golden.

The westbound lane of Highway 1 is closed between the west boundary of Yoho National Park and Golden Donald Upper Road for 24 kilometres.

DriveBC reports there is no detour available and an assessment is in progress. There is no word on how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.

DriveBC is expected to provide an update at 10:30 a.m. MST.