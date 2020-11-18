165834
Vancouver approves plan that could set fees to drive into downtown core

Vancouver city council has approved a Climate Emergency Action Plan that could see a levy placed on all vehicles entering the downtown core.

Green Coun. Pete Fry says in a social media post that council voted in favour of the plan Tuesday night.

It's said to be part of a drive to make Vancouver one of the greenest cities in the world.

Another section of the plan proposes a carbon pollution surcharge on gas or diesel vehicles.

The entire strategy is not slated to take effect until at least 2025 and meetings will be held over the next 18 months to gather public reaction.

Fry says a lot of work lies ahead to address issues related to equity, economy and resilience.

"To be sure there will be a lot of consultation on transport pricing," Fry says in his post.

He says by the time the plan is implemented in 2025, other North American cities will have similar strategies that "will make this seem less scary."

