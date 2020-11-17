164522
165914
BC  

Ex-Mountie faces grilling from former minister's lawyer, repeats earlier testimony

Ex-Mountie faces grilling

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316672

A retired RCMP officer repeated his earlier testimony today at British Columbia's public inquiry into money laundering that former cabinet minister Kash Heed told him the government's gaming minister was aware of organized crime in casinos.

Fred Pinnock, who was under cross-examination by a lawyer representing Heed, testified he was "gobsmacked" in 2009 when Heed told him the gaming minister at the time was more concerned about making money for the government than fighting organized criminals.

Heed's lawyer, Peter Senkpiel, told the inquiry the former Liberal cabinet minister has concerns with Pinnock's recollection of the 2009 conversation and his interpretation of three recorded conversations he had with Heed in 2018.

Pinnock says his memory may have faded over time but the essence of Heed's comments to him in 2009 about former gaming minister Rich Coleman and organized crime at casinos is still clear to him.

Heed was granted limited status at the inquiry last week following Pinnock's earlier testimony.

The B.C. government appointed Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen to lead the public inquiry into money laundering after three reports outlined how hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal cash affected the province's real estate, luxury vehicle and gaming sectors.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
163625
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
165438
165332
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165331


Cooking fails

Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...



162312
163947