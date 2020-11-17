165431
165847
BC  

BC announces 717 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in IH region

717 new cases, 11 deaths

- | Story: 316663

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the latest COVID-19 information for Tuesday.

"Today, we are reporting 717 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 23,661 cases in British Columbia," according to the latest numbers.

There 6,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and there are 198 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 16,469 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the new cases announced Tuesday, there are 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 484 in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, 21 in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There have been 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 310 deaths in British Columbia so far since the pandemic started.

There is now one new health-care facility outbreak at Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens in the Island Health region and there have been no new community outbreaks.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164516
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164731
162204
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Cooking fails

Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...
Britney Spears jets to Hawaii for early birthday trip
Showbiz
Britney Spears has headed to Hawaii for an early birthday...



165030
162894