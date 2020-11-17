BC announces 717 new COVID-19 cases, 18 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the latest COVID-19 information for Tuesday.

"Today, we are reporting 717 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 23,661 cases in British Columbia," according to the latest numbers.

There 6,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and there are 198 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 16,469 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the new cases announced Tuesday, there are 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 484 in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, 21 in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There have been 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 310 deaths in British Columbia so far since the pandemic started.

There is now one new health-care facility outbreak at Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens in the Island Health region and there have been no new community outbreaks.