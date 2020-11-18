165076
BC  

Castanet hit the streets to ask how people feel about travelling in B.C.

Travel in B.C. right now?

- | Story: 316657

Would you travel within B.C. right now?

Castanet took it to the streets to ask British Columbians that very question.

At Monday's COVID-19 press briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged all British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel.

Most of the people we spoke to had mixed feelings, but the majority say they will avoid inner-province travel at this time, while COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

Interior Health issued a plea for COVID compliance on Nov. 10. The health authority warned residents that the Lower Mainland restrictions could spread if case counts continue to go up.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164936
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164936
165331
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165869


Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Showbiz
Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men’s magazine after she confessed she’d like to mark her...
Cooking fails
Galleries
Cooking fails to make you feel like you’re a Master Chef.
Cooking fails (2)
Galleries
Cat politely opens gate for dog
Must Watch
… and then takes a swipe at him.
Bird opens beer bottle with beak
Must Watch
Ringo the bird’s owner was feeling a bit thirsty, so he...



165035
162268