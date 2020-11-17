Insights West poll shows parents pleased with province and schools, so far

Photo: Insights West

A little more than two months into the school year, a new poll by Insights West indicates that the vast majority of British Columbia parents are pleased with the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and regulating how children in our province have gone back to school.

According to the poll, "strong" support for how the province has handled COVID-19 and back to school has increased from 13 per cent to 21 per cent, since the first survey conducted back before September.

In all, 58 per cent of British Columbians strongly or somewhat support the government’s approach. In fact, support for how children have gone back to school jumped from 58 per cent to 70 per cent.

“Now that parents have had a couple of months to adjust to the new school routine, our latest poll shows significant levels of support for the province and individual school’s handling of the COVID-19 precautions and adaptations that needed to be made to in a new learning environment” says Steve Mossop, president of Insights West.

“That being said, there is still a segment of between 25 per cent and 33 per cent of parents who are not happy with the school system currently, especially with rising COVID-19 cases in the province and inconsistencies around communication of school outbreaks.”

Parents polled have also been very positive when it comes to rating their children’s individual schools on different aspects of various COVID-19 protocols and procedures.

Scores are equally high for how clear these protocols are communicated for both the province at 66 per cent and schools at 72 per cent.