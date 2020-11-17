Wind storm hammers BC Coast, leaving thousands without power

Photo: BC Hydro

Thousands of people are without power across the B.C. Coast as high winds pummel the region.

BC Hydro is reporting outages across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning this morning for Metro Vancouver calling for gusts up to 90 km/h. The warning notes that the high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

BC Hydro has tweeted numerous times, noting that the region is seeing the impacts of the storm. The company adds that "High wind and rain can cause trees and branches to knock down power lines and damage poles. If you see a downed or damaged power line or pole, stay back 10 metres and dial 911"

"A windstorm has caused a number of outages in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley and our crews are responding as quickly as possible to restore power to affected customers," writes the electric services company on its website. "Please continue to check back for the latest info as it becomes available."

As of 1 p.m., there were 70 outages listed across the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast. Many report that a tree has fallen across the wires, while others simply say "windstorm."

In total, 34,891 customers are affected by the outages.