Outpouring of support for mom on life support after giving birth with COVID

Photo: GoFundMe

A fundraiser has been launched for an Abbotsford mother who tested positive for COVID-19 and is on life support after her baby was delivered through an emergency C-section.

Corina Rochon, a close family friend of the baby's father, Dave McIntosh, organized a GoFundMe campaign, and in only a matter of days, it has surpassed its $50,000 goal.

Gillian McIntosh, the mother, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 6 and admitted to hospital a few days later due to difficulty breathing. By Nov. 10, her condition deteriorated and she required a ventilator to breathe.

"To complicate the situation, Gill was two days shy of 36 weeks pregnant, and the doctors knew they had to get the baby out before it was too late," explains Rochon.

On Nov. 10, doctors delivered the baby by emergency C-section; he was healthy and tested negative for COVID-19. However, his father had to quarantine at home while awaiting his own COVID-19 test results, which were negative.

"Gill remains in critical condition while her husband prepares to be a single father of a toddler and newborn until Gill is well enough to come home," writes Rochon. "Please help this couple who waited for the surprise of a baby girl or baby boy... this couple who has yet to name their child... this mom who doesn't even know yet her beautiful baby boy is alive and doing well."

Funds raised will help prepare for the expenses associated with having a new baby and pay the bills while the mother recovers and father is home from work.