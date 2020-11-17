BC Ferries mask-wearing signs raise some eyebrows

Photo: Contributed

BC Ferries has been strict in requiring that passengers wear face masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic – it even created new signage to promote the policy.

However, as quickly as the signs went up, passengers began noticing the mask shown on the signage resembled something entirely different.

In a tweet sent Friday, founder of Vancouver-based publication urbanYVR Peter Meiszner pointed out “B.C. Ferries' new mask signage sure is eye-catching.”

In his tweet, Meiszner included a picture he'd taken of the BC Ferries' mandatory mask symbol.

From there, a whole host of social media users responded – many with laughter. Others were simply unable to see what all the commotion was about.

A spokesperson from BC Ferries was quick to respond:

“What imagination... if there was anyone unaware about our mandatory requirement to wear masks… they know now,” the Crown corporation tweeted.