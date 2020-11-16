164522
BC  

Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Hwy between Merritt and Hope closed

Crash closes Coquihalla

- | Story: 316554

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope is now closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident west of Merritt.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway has prompted closure of the route between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, the crash took place between Peers Creek Road and Exit 286.

The extent of the collision is not known at this time.

Alternate routes are available via highways 8 and 1.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector earlier this afternoon, with forecasts calling for accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

There were also weather warnings for the Hope Princeton Highway with indications of 5 to 10 centimetres falling on Allison Pass on top of the 156 centimetres which had fallen earlier in the day.

A portion of Highway 3 west of Princeton is also closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Saturday Creek and Frontage Rd.

There's no indication when either highway will reopen.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]

 

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
164553
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
164827
165332
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
165389


Little girl accidentally throws popsicle

Must Watch
That escalated quickly.
Instagram vs. Reality
Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch



153223
163919