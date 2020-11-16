Southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Hwy between Merritt and Hope closed

Photo: DriveBC Snow falling on Coquihalla Summit

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope is now closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident west of Merritt.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway has prompted closure of the route between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, the crash took place between Peers Creek Road and Exit 286.

The extent of the collision is not known at this time.

Alternate routes are available via highways 8 and 1.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector earlier this afternoon, with forecasts calling for accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

There were also weather warnings for the Hope Princeton Highway with indications of 5 to 10 centimetres falling on Allison Pass on top of the 156 centimetres which had fallen earlier in the day.

A portion of Highway 3 west of Princeton is also closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Saturday Creek and Frontage Rd.

There's no indication when either highway will reopen.

