Coquihalla reopened at 3 a.m. between Merritt and Hope after multiple incidents

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE 6:30 a.m.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope was cleared as of 3 a.m. following multiple vehicle incidents overnight, DriveBC reports.

One driver stuck in the stalled traffic tells Castanet they saw no less than 227 semis stopped or jackknifed in the heavy snow.

A plow truck was also reported off the highway in the centre median.

Highway 8, which had also been closed, reopened shortly after 1 a.m., DriveBC reports.

UPDATE 10:10 p.m.

As of 10 p.m. Monday evening, both the Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope, and Highway 8 between Merritt and Spences Bridge, remained closed due to vehicle incidents.

The Coquihalla was originally shut down southbound around 6 p.m., however, shortly after 7, it was closed in both directions.

Highway 8 was closed just after 9 p.m.

DriveBC expects to update both routes before midnight tonight.

Photo: DriveBC Snow falling on Coquihalla Summit

UPDATE 9:40 p.m.

A third interior highway is now shut down due to a motor vehicle collision.

According to DriveBC, Highway 8 between Porcupine Ridge Road and Aberdeen Road west of Merritt is now closed in both directions.

The closure is from seven kilometres west to Merritt to nine kilometres east of Spences Bridge.

Both the Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope, and Highway 3 between Princeton and Manning Park also remain shut down due to crashes.

No word as to when any of the roads will reopen.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope is now closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident west of Merritt.

ORIGINAL 6 p.m.

A vehicle incident on the Coquihalla Highway has prompted closure of the route between Merritt and Hope.

According to DriveBC, the crash took place between Peers Creek Road and Exit 286.

The extent of the collision is not known at this time.

Alternate routes are available via highways 8 and 1.

A snowfall warning was issued for the Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector earlier this afternoon, with forecasts calling for accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres of snow.

There were also weather warnings for the Hope Princeton Highway with indications of 5 to 10 centimetres falling on Allison Pass on top of the 15 centimetres which had fallen earlier in the day.

A portion of Highway 3 west of Princeton is also closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident between Saturday Creek and Frontage Rd.

There's no indication when either highway will reopen.

Send pictures, video to [email protected]