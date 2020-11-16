Dr. Bonnie Henry calls on all British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel

Photo: Tereza Verenca The Coquihalla Summit.

If you're thinking about getting away for the weekend, think again.

At today's COVID-19 press briefing, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry encouraged all British Columbians to avoid non-essential travel.

"I call upon people across the province: we need to go back to how we were thinking earlier on in this pandemic, when the virus was in our communities. We know a lot more now and we know that the virus comes with us. When we travel, we bring that risk with us and we take home the risk from where we’ve been."

Earlier this month, the province issued an order for the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions, recommending travel in and out of the Lower Mainland be limited to essential travel only. The order is in effect from Nov. 7 to Nov. 23.

Interior Health, meanwhile, issued a plea for COVID compliance on Nov. 10. The health authority warned residents that Lower Mainland-style restrictions could spread if case counts continue to rise.

"Now is not the time to travel for recreational or non-essential purpose, whether it’s from the Lower Mainland to the island, whether it’s between the Interior and the north or whether it’s to and from other provinces in Canada," Henry said Monday afternoon (Nov. 16). "We need to stay local, stay in our communities now and take those measures, which will help us bend our curve back down."

Health Minister Adrian Dix echoed the same sentiment.

"Each of us much consider our actions. Each of us much think of our behaviour. Each of us must pause, consider if our next step will make us sick or spread the virus. We need to do that in support of all of the people in our community, the people we love and the people we don’t know," he said.

Over the last three days, B.C. recorded another 1,959 cases of coronavirus, bringing the province's total to date to 22,944. Of the new cases, 87 were came from the Interior Health region. For more information, click here.