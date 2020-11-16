Meng lawyers: CBSA officials proceeded with arrest plans despite not knowing PR status

Photo: Contributed

This week's witness testimony sessions in the Meng Wanzhou extradition case resumed this morning, with defence lawyers beginning its cross examination of Canada Border Services Agency superintendent Bryce McRae.

During the cross examination, Meng lawyer Mona Duckett questioned McRae on a number of fronts, including the fact that the CBSA official only called one colleague in Ottawa outside of the immigrations file on the question of whether the Huawei executive had an active permanent resident (PR) status in Canada.

McRae said that he was "satisfied" after his own open-sourced investigation that Meng was no longer a PR - which means she would be eligible for the more stringent border entry examination standards that took place during her arrival in Vancouver on Dec. 1, 2018. Duckett, however, alleged that the officer went along with the plan to arrest Meng not knowing the Chinese tech executive's status in Canada.

Duckett also took issue with a large number of questions to which McRae's answer was that he couldn't recall the exact circumstances of the situation on the day of Meng's arrest. As she did with previous witnesses RCMP officer Winston Yep and CBSA agent Scott Kirkland, Duckett admonished McRae for his lack of notes that described the processes behind Meng's arrest.

"You have very poor memory when it comes to this," Duckett said to McRae during questioning.

Duckett closed the morning session by saying that Meng - at the time connecting from Hong Kong to Mexico - may not have intended to enter Canada, thus avoiding the need to talk to CBSA officers by staying in the international transit area of Vancouver International Airport. Duckett said the CBSA had no evidence implicating Meng as a national security threat - something that the CBSA cited as a reason they intercepted Meng after she disembarked from her flight from Hong Kong.

The defence also said Meng's arrest warrant in the United States should have made her potentially ineligible to enter Canada - thus preventing the RCMP from arresting her after the CBSA entry examination. McRae, however, said that it may take more than having an outstanding charge in another country for someone like Meng to be inadmissible to Canada.

Monday kicks off what will likely be the most intense and contentious portion of the Meng hearings – the bulk of the witness testimony.

Meng, the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. CFO (and daughter of company founder Ren Zhengfei) will continue with the witness questioning portion of the proceedings that began in the last week of October – when the court was only able to complete the testimonies of two witnesses.

Meng’s defence lawyers, specifically cross-examination attorney Duckett, have focused their efforts on trying to outline what they believe to be an abuse-of-process – where U.S. and Canadian authorities used an extradition arrest to detain Meng as part of a politically driven effort from the United States.

The defence has consistently presented its opinion that Canadian authorities colluded with U.S. counterparts in a conspiracy to arrest Meng in December 2018 in a way that her electronic devices and passwords could be collected and given to American investigators.

Huawei, in anticipation of this week's testimonies, released a statement on Twitter today saying the company remains confident with the Canadian judicial process and of Meng's innocence.

"The truth is coming out," the statement concluded.

Crown counsel, in turn, has argued that the arrest procedure was standard and not out-of-the-ordinary. The main topics of focus surround the fact that the Canada Border Services Agency put Meng through additional border inspections – including collecting her electronic devices and passwords – before letting the RCMP make the arrest.

October’s hearings found that RCMP officer Winston Yep admitted his note-taking was not detailed on the day of the arrest and that he may have signed off on the request for an arrest warrant filed with a judge without closely examining the details of the allegations against Meng.

But Yep also noted there was minimal coordination between the RCMP and the CBSA on the arrest procedure for Meng, noting officers had to waiting for the Huawei executive to get off the plane before approaching her because of public safety considerations for other passengers on the plane.

CBSA officer Scott Kirkland was also put on the stand in October, and he maintained that the border agency had a right to inspect Meng first – and that her devices and passcodes were passed on to the RCMP in error, not as part of an intentional plan.

The entire witness process will take at least the next two weeks – if not extend into a third week in mid-December.