B.C. recorded 1,959 new coronavirus cases over the last three-day period

1,959 new cases, 9 deaths

Another 1,959 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in B.C. over the last three days, including 87 in Interior Health.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said 654 cases were recorded between Friday and Saturday; 659 came between Saturday and Sunday; the last 646 were identified between Sunday and today (Nov. 16).

An additional 10,928 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

In Interior Health, the 87 new cases brings the total number of cases in the region to 1,088.

Sadly, nine more people, mostly in long-term care, died of COVID-19 over the last 72 hours. The death toll in B.C. now sits at 299.

Unfortunately, the weekend also saw 11 new health-care outbreaks, including at a Kamloops care home. In total, 45 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and seven acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

"As the number of cases and outbreaks is showing, we are in the most challenging of times," Henry said Monday afternoon during her daily briefing. "We have come through a wave — we’re now in the midst of our second."

Since the start of the pandemic, B.C. has seen 22,944 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 6,279 are active; 181 people are in hospital, including 57 in ICU.

Henry noted 16,087 individuals have recovered.

Here's a breakdown of the new confirmed cases, by health authority:

  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 455
  • Fraser Health: 1,361
  • Island Health: 41
  • Interior Health: 87
  • Northern Health: 14

