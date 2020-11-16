164522
BC  

Legal, social groups complain about new Vancouver police anti-crime unit

Backlash to new police unit

The Canadian Press - | Story: 316509

A newly formed unit established to control crime in several Vancouver neighbourhoods has led to a complaint to the Vancouver Police Board.

Three groups allege the department's Neighbourhood Response Unit will "intensify disproportionate and discriminatory policing" in some downtown neighbourhoods.

The Western Aboriginal Harm Reduction Society, Pivot Legal Society and the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users say the unit "directly conflicts" with a city council resolution issued in July to decriminalize poverty and support community-led safety programs.

Vancouver police said in a statement last week that the unit was formed in response to community concern about crime and that their members had answered 300 calls and seized 34 weapons since it started earlier this month.

Const. Tania Visintin said teams had received calls from the Strathcona, Chinatown and Yaletown areas, while opponents of the unit say it is also active on the city's Downtown Eastside.

The complaint to the police board calls for immediate suspension of the unit.

Meenakshi Mannoe of Pivot says the creation of the new unit shows police are acting unilaterally, rather than shifting to crisis support for the vulnerable.

"This is an entirely inappropriate action by the (police department), informed by inadequate surveying," says Mannoe.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More BC News

BC
161974
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by windy.com
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
163920
163235
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161329


Instagram vs. Reality

Galleries
The price of an Instagram photo.
Instagram vs. Reality (2)
Galleries
Smart puppy watches video on phone, swipes up for more
Must Watch
This cute puppy watches a video of another dog and then licks the...
Kid scores a bullseye on the dart board
Must Watch
Lindsay Lohan returning to The Masked Singer Australia judging panel
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan has confirmed her return as a judge on the...



165030
162894