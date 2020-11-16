Vancouver's Ryan Reynolds buys pro soccer team

165834
One of British Columbia's most famous sons has added to his business portfolio.

Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds has purchased Welsh soccer club Wrexham F.C. The purchase by Reynolds and Rob McElhenney has been approved by the team's fan ownership group.

A statement on the club’s website reads: “Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100 per cent  control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.
“Both parties will now proceed with finalizing the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

