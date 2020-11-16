Fire at Burnaby Hospital forces Sunday night evacuation

UPDATE: 10:45 a.m.

The north wing of Burnaby Hospital sustained extensive damage during a suspicious fire that forced the evacuation of patients and staff Sunday night, according to the Burnaby Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the hospital at 10:14 p.m., according to assistant Fire Chief Dave Younger.

On arrival, they found heavy smoke billowing from several doors and windows.

“It was quite heavy, soot-filled black smoke,” Younger said.

A crowd of people, including some wrapped in robes and blankets, had already been evacuated to a glassed-in patio outside, Younger said, but they were too close to the smoke, so crews escorted them to the street.

A transit bus driver who happened to be driving by in a bus stopped to offer help and arranged for three more buses to come to the area to shelter patients from the cold and intermittent rain.

Inside the hospital, many patients had already been evacuated to the south side by staff, according to Younger.

“They took the ball and were running with it before we got there. They did a beautiful job,” he said.

Crews located the fire on the second floor in what Younger described as a common area or recreation room.

Once power was shut off to the north wing, crews knocked down the blaze “pretty promptly,” but the whole wing sustained “extensive” fire, smoke and water damage, according to Younger.

Younger said the fire was “suspicious,” and fire investigators were already on scene early Monday morning.

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

The hospital’s medicine unit was closed to admissions recently because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Five patients in the unit tested positive for the virus, according to the Fraser Health Authority.