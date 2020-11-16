Tofino and Ucluelet ask Lower Mainlanders not to visit

Photo: Tourism Tofino

Tofino and Ucluelet are asking residents from the Lower Mainland to stay away for at least the next eight days.

In a statement, the District of Ucluelet, Tourism Ucluelet and the Ucluelet Chamber of Commerce asked residents of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions to postpone their visits until after Nov. 23.

Visitors scheduled to travel to Ucluelet from these health regions are being asked to speak to their accommodation provider and reschedule their trip until it is safe to travel.

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding; we look forward to welcoming you to Ucluelet when the time is right to travel,” said the statement.

On Sunday, Tofino joined Ucluelet, also asking residents of Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health to postpone non-essential travel.

“Please understand that the current COVID-19 situation remains fluid, with government regulations and health guidelines changing rapidly. We monitor provincial health updates closely to ensure both our visitors and residents remain safe and informed,” said a statement on Tofino Tourism.

“We want you to know that we are committed to making sure your visit is a safe and healthy one – for you, our staff, and our residents. To that end, we are following all provincial and WorkSafe B.C. health and safety regulations and we respectfully request that you also do your part by physical distancing, sanitizing your hands and wearing a non-medical mask when physical distancing is difficult. Please note that wearing a face mask is now mandatory at the Tofino Visitor Centre and in some Tofino businesses.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, citing a surge in COVID-19 cases, has announced that from Nov. 7 until Nov. 23 at noon, travel into and out of the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley should be limited to essential travel only.