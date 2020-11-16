Boss of young BC man who died of COVID, says don't be intimidated by anti-maskers

Photo: The Canadian Press

The narrative of some who are trying to downplay COVID-19 is that it only harms the elderly.

But, more and more – especially as cases in Fraser Health have surged in recent weeks – stories are coming out about young people being hit hard or even dying from the virus.

Take the case of Vince Li. The 26-year-old had been battling a fever for several days before he made his way to Burnaby Hospital looking for answers.

The results of an X-ray and blood test revealed tell-tale signs of COVID-19. Doctors decided to immediately sedate, intubate, and send Li to Royal Columbian Hospital, one of the province’s primary COVID-19 sites. There, he became the youngest COVID-positive patient to be mechanically ventilated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, according to the RCH foundation.

“I didn’t have a chance to tell anybody,” Li recalled after hearing he would be placed in an induced coma. “My mom was outside at the waiting area in the ER, and social workers called her.”

“His blood levels of oxygen were ridiculously low, so he needed quite a lot of oxygen to support him,” said Dr. Robert Sharpe, a critical care physician at RCH. “His carbon dioxide levels were also quite high. It was quite difficult to blow off CO2 because his lungs were greatly inflamed from the body’s reaction to the virus. He was pretty touch and go early on.”

Li, a fit young man who is both a personal trainer and a competitive mixed-martial artist, remained hospitalized for a month and remembers nothing about the first three weeks.

And, a Port Coquitlam worker in his 30s who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in his sleep last week, after battling the virus for just 10 days.

The man, who worked at the Nutri-Nation Functional Foods plant, is said to have caught the virus outside of the workplace, according to Aaron Schroeder, the operations manager and COVID-19 task force director of the family business.

“It’s a wakeup call to us all,” said Schroeder. “He was like a brother and a son to me at the same time. It’s been very challenging.”

On Friday, the company held a memorial for the worker at the Port Coquitlam plant. Over each of the workers’ two-way radios, the company played the Last Post.

“I haven’t been close to my grandchildren since March. I’m an old guy. I don’t want to die,” said Schroeder. “[But] there’s a certain group of people that this is not a serious event.”

When he recently had some contractors enter his home, his message to them was simple: “We had a guy die here. Your age. Don’t let people intimidate you about the mask.”