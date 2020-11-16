Mother says a stranger intentionally coughed on her 4-month-old baby

Photo: CTV News Chelsea Hubert took her baby to the hospital earlier this month, expecting a straightforward visit with a pediatrician. Instead, she and her child were verbally assaulted and coughed on by a man spouting conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

CTV News reports Chelsea Hubert took her son to see a pediatrician on Nov. 5 when allegedly a stranger verbally assaulted and coughed on the pair while spouting conspiracy theories about COVID-19.



The soon-to-be assailant was already in the waiting room and she noticed him right away as he was using his phone with the volume up high, prompting another patient to offer him headphones, Hubert said.



"Everyone was being really nice to him and trying to help him out," she said. "Then, all of a sudden, he just got up and went to the bathroom and next thing I know he was standing in front of us."



The man's coughs were not fake, but they did seem intentional, Hubert said.



"He's just coughing all over us, screaming, 'COVID is fake.'



She called her husband to pick her up as she immediately got up and left the hospital. Security and other patients confronted the man, who started to claim he had a gun. Police arrived and arrested the man.



"I'm still kind of angry that someone would do that," she said. "I just don't understand why someone would cough on a child."

