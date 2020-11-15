One arrested in death that followed weekend stabbing in Vancouver

Photo: CTV News

A man has been arrested after a death in East Vancouver over the weekend.

Vancouver police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at about 9 p.m. in East Vancouver on Saturday.

The victim, Damien Leung, was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Const. Jason Doucette says the suspect was arrested a block away from the alleged crime scene.

Doucette says it is early in the investigation but police believe the victim and suspect knew each other.

This is Vancouver's 16th homicide of the year.