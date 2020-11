Photo: Drive BC

UPDATE - 5:50 p.m.

Drive BC says the road has been cleared on Highway 5 at the Zopkios Brake Check and the southbound lanes have reopened.

ORIGINAL 4:14 p.m.

Southbound on Highway 5 at the Zopkios Brake Check - near the Coquihalla Summit - is closed due to a vehicle incident.

According to Drive BC, drivers can expect at least a one-hour delay at this time.

"Please drive with care and watch for crews," states their website.

Drive BC expects an update around 6:00 p.m.